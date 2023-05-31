Friendly against USA will prepare Ghana for future assignments - Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku is confident Ghana's upcoming international friendly will prepare the team for subsequent competitive matches.

The Ghana FA stated on Tuesday night that an agreement had been struck for the Black Stars to face their counterpart from the United States on October 17.

Kurt Okraku, speaking about the friendly, believes it will be a great occasion for the Black Stars to put their strength to the test.

“We have always been looking for these kinds of opportunities to continue our team-building exercise so playing against the United States of America has come in handy.

‘’We have two more matches to end the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and would need matches of this nature to prepare for future assignments i.e. the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

'The game presents to us a very good platform to test our strength against one of the best teams in the World,” Kurt Okraku said as quoted on the GFA website.

While the United States aim to prepare for their quarterfinal encounter in the CONCACAF through the friendly match, it would also serve as a warm-up for the Black Stars' upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if Ghana qualify.

Meanwhile, Ghana is preparing for the penultimate game of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they face Madagascar on June 18.