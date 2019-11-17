Friendly: Hearts of Oak held in Accra by Wa All Stars

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak were left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wa All Stars in a friendly match played on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians, who celebrated their 108th anniversary last Monday, could not put smiles of the faces supporters as they failed to beat the former league champions.

Wa All Stars, who had former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, drew first blood on the stroke of halftime when Gerald Arkson curled in an effort from the edge of the box.

Hearts of Oak had to wait until the 77th minute to find the equaliser. Obeng Jr found the net with a fine header.

Hearts would have snatched the winner late on had not been for the experience of Fatau Dauda to keep the scoreline level.