Friendly Report: Ghana 3-1 Mauritania- Ekuban strikes again for listless Black Stars in big win

Ghana newboy Caleb Ekuban hogged the headlines again after scoring his second international goal in the 3-1 frienldy win over Mauritania on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But it was a beige performance from the four-time African champions at home as they failed to outclass the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations-bound debutants.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah made nine changes to the team that beat Kenya 1-0 on Saturday in the final qualifier but there was little improvement in the quality of play.

Ghana took an early lead from the spot from the spot kick through returnee Kwasi Appiah.

Centre-back Aly Abeid clumsily brought down the AFC Wimbledon striker inside the box after just two minutes.

Appiah dusted himself to beautifully convert the spot kick by sending the goalkeeper Namori Diaw the wrong way.

After 13 minutes, the toothless Mauritania were a handed a free-kick- which saw Alhassan Wakaso yellow-carded-at an advantageous position but it was wasted.

Just before the break, Ghana had two chances to Partey was denied by some brave goalkeeping to double the lead before the half-time whistle.

The Atletico Madrid man was on one-on-one with Namori but his chipped ball came off the chest of the Mauritania No.1

In stoppgae time, Amos Frimpong dinged a ball to Ernest Asante who controlled beautifully but his shot at goal took a deflection.

Three minutes into the second half, substitute Adama Ba delivered a delicious free-kick from 20 yards to fetch the equalizer.

Right back Frimpong committed the foul with a sliding tackle and Ba delivered a beauty.

Goalkeeper Namori denied Partey again from close range when he stretched his leg to block the connected effort on Christian Atsu's cross.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew was introduced to replace clubmate Jeffrey Schlupp.

Partey, again on 65 minutes, squandered a glorious opportunity by shockingly heading wide when he was unmarked.

Appiah continued to make changes and brought Mubarak Wakaso to replace his brother Alhassan and Asante Kotoko ace Kwame Bonsu got his debut by taking the place of Alfred Duncan.

The substitutions paid off and the Black Stars started driving the screws on the Mauritanians.

Ayew combined with Agbenyenu on the left and the on-loan Gotzepe man whipped in a cross which was headed down by substitute Caleb Ekuban in the 71st minute.

The on-loan Trabzonspor striker replaced first goal scorer Appiah before the start of the stanza.

Two minutes later, Partey finally found the back of the by smashing into the roof from close range but Ekuban bullied his way through.

Before the end, Asante Kotoko No.1 goalkeeper Felix Annan was introduced and he got taste of the action.