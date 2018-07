Inter Allies beat Division Two side Madina Republicans 3-0 in a friendly game on Friday at the Legon Ajax Park.

Striker Samuel Armah, midfielder Samuel Bekoe and forward Effiong Nsungusi Jnr were the scorers

After a goalless first half, Armah’s early goal in the second half gave the Capelli Boys the advantage.

Bekoe doubled the advantage with a neat finish before Nsungusi Jnr sealed the big win.

Assistant coach Yaw Preko has taken charge after Kenichi Yatsuhashi left on mutual consent.