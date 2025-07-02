Friends and big personalities are backing me to play for Black Stars - Musah Mohammed

Ghanaian midfielder Musah Mohammed is gaining attention from friends, respected figures, and clubs who want to see him break into the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old has been enjoying a successful stint in Turkey's top flight with Bodrum FK, where he made 28 appearances and provided four assists in all competitions.

"There are a lot of my friends, big personalities, and clubs who want to see me in the national team, and they also want to see me go far,” Mohammed said in an interview.

“So, what I can say is, they should just keep believing in me. They should just be at my back. I believe in myself, you know. I believe in myself, and they know what I can do.”

When asked about a potential debut timeline, Mohammed expressed his confidence, saying, "God willing, before the 2025/26 season comes to an end, I believe I'll be there."

His impressive performances have already caught the attention of Bulgarian giants Ludogorets and Turkish top-flight side GÃ¶ztepe, who are monitoring his situation.

The midfielder's journey began at Ghanaian lower-tier club Bectero before he relocated to Turkey, where he trialled with top sides like Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

He started his professional career at Ankaraspor, later joining EyÃ¼pspor, and eventually signing with Bodrum FK, where he shone during their inaugural season in the Turkish Super Lig.