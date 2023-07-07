"Friends and cronies claim against GFA boss is weak"- Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto

Communications Director of Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto has described claims against FA boss, Kurt Okraku, for handing roles to his 'friends and cronies' as weak.

With a little over four months left for the GFA elections, opponents of the FA President have taken a cheap dig at Kurt Okraku for working with his trustworthy soldiers.

Last week, outspoken owner of relegated Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal reportedly released a list of family and friends the FA capo has employed.

The list trended with the media accusing the former Dream FC Executive Chairman of nepotism.

However, Patrick Akoto leapt to the defence of the Mr Okraku, claiming he gave the job to people qualified to handle the work.

"The claim of friends and cronies against the GFA president is the most weakest against Kurt Okraku," said Akoto on Light FM.

Akoto believes Kurt Okraku has done enough to be retained as head of the country's football.

Meanwhile, the GFA has confirmed that the 2023 elections will be held amid fears from stakeholders over the release of the timelines for the important activity.