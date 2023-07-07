GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

"Friends and cronies claim against GFA boss is weak"- Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto

Published on: 07 July 2023
"Friends and cronies claim against GFA boss is weak"- Medeama Communications Director Patrick Akoto

Communications Director of Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC, Patrick Akoto has described claims against FA boss, Kurt Okraku, for handing roles to his 'friends and cronies' as weak. 

With a little over four months left for the GFA elections, opponents of the FA President have taken a cheap dig at Kurt Okraku for working with his trustworthy soldiers.

Last week, outspoken owner of relegated Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal reportedly released a list of family and friends the FA capo has employed.

The list trended with the media accusing the former Dream FC Executive Chairman of nepotism.

However, Patrick Akoto leapt to the defence of the Mr Okraku, claiming he gave the job to people qualified to handle the work.

"The claim of friends and cronies against the GFA president is the most weakest against Kurt Okraku," said Akoto on Light FM.

Akoto believes Kurt Okraku has done enough to be retained as head of the country's football.

Meanwhile, the GFA has confirmed that the 2023 elections will be held amid fears from stakeholders over the release of the timelines for the important activity.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more