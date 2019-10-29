Frimpong bring new dimension to Celtic- Ex-Scotland boss Gordon Strachan

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has heaped praises on Celtic new boy Jeremie Frimpong following his performance against Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Dutch born Ghanaian defender was immense as the Hoops traveled to beat Aberdeen at the Pittdorie 4-0, a game the 18-year old netted his first goal for the club.

“Fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. The message we have coming out of Celtic Park that he is a top kid. Desperate to learn, desperate to be a good player, desperate to be a great teammate. And I think that’s the way the guys have embraced him," Strachan told BT Sports.

“They know he’s brought something to the club: enthusiasm, pace, ability to hold onto the ball when he needs to hold on. Doesn’t dismiss it. He’ll beat you when he needs to beat you. Apart from wanting him to be six inches taller, what a player. He’s brought a new dimension to Celtic.”

Frimpong has played to senior team games for the Scottish champions since joining from English champions Manchester City in the summer.

He has a goal and an assist to his name in two games.