'Frimpong is a right winger...' – Koeman questions defender’s fit at right-back after Liverpool move

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has cast doubt on Jeremie Frimpong’s suitability as a traditional right-back, even as the 24-year-old secures a high-profile move to Liverpool.

Frimpong, who has Ghanaian roots, was officially unveiled by the Reds this week following his transfer from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

He is expected to step into the void left by England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently completed a switch to Real Madrid.

However, Koeman’s latest comments suggest that the Dutchman is seen more as an attacking outlet than a defensive stalwart.

Speaking after the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifying victory over Finland, Koeman reflected on Frimpong’s role in the national setup, saying: “I think it's the first time that Jeremie and Denzel (Dumfries, Inter Milan) played together.

"In my opinion, Jeremie is a right winger on the ball.”

Koeman added that while the tactical balance with Inter Milan’s Dumfries can be managed, the combination requires understanding and adaptation.

“Denzel will have to deal with that. He has that ability. It's also a lot of experience and playing matches with Jeremie. I'm positive about that.”

Frimpong enjoyed a stellar campaign under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, where his attacking flair and ability to break lines made him one of the Bundesliga’s standout performers.

His move to Liverpool is seen as a major investment in a dynamic and high-tempo playing style, especially under manager Arne Slot.