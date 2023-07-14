Frimpong Manso appointed as new head coach of Bofoakwa Tano

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Bofoakwa Tano have announced the appointment of Frimpong Manso as their new head coach.

The Sunyani-based club secured promotion back to the Ghana Premier League after a lengthy spell in the Division One League.

Manso takes over from Fuseini Abubakar, who successfully guided the team to regain their spot in the Ghana Premier League.

However, Abubakar will not be able to lead the team in the top-flight competition due to a lack of a CAF A License certificate.

Expressing their excitement about the appointment, Bofoakwa Tano took to social media to announce the arrival of Coach Frimpong Manso.

The club praised Manso's impressive track record and vast experience both on and off the field. They warmly welcomed him to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Coach Frimpong Manso as our new Head Coach to lead our football club into an exciting new chapter! He comes in with an impressive track record and a wealth of experience on and off the Field. Let’s Welcome Coach FM. #BofoAba."

Manso, a former Ghana international, brings a wealth of managerial experience to Bofoakwa Tano. He has previously managed several clubs, including Nkoranza Warriors, Asante Kotoko, and Eleven Wonders, among others.

With Manso at the helm, Bofoakwa Tano aim to make a strong impression in the upcoming season. The appointment of Manso reflects the club's ambition to compete at the highest level and make a mark in Ghanaian football.