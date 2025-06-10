Frimpong Manso confirms stay at GoldStars ahead of CAF Champions League campaign

Bibiani GoldStars head coach Frimpong Manso has confirmed that he will stay at the club ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

The former Ghana international led the Miners to lift their first trophy in the club's history.

GoldStars finished the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with 63 points and will represent the country in the CAF elite competition.

Speaking in an interview, the former Nkronsah Warriors and Asante Kotoko head coach confirmed his intention to stay at the club ahead of the maiden campaign in Africa.

“The management of GoldStars have categorically revealed to the team that we will play in the CAF Champions League next season. I’m staying on at GoldStars and not leaving,” Manso told Starr FM.

With their ticket to Africa’s biggest club competition now secured, Manso is eager to embrace the next chapter in the club’s journey.

“Playing in African Club competitions is another adventure for me,” he added.

Meanwhile, GoldStars will face Medeama in a coronation game at the DUN's Park on Saturday, June 14.