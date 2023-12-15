Frimpong Manso defends Michael Osei over Goldstars poor form 

Newly appointed coach of Bibiani Goldstars Frimpong Manso has defended his predecessor, Michael Osei, saying that the club's poor performance in the Ghana Premier League is not entirely his fault.

Manso, who previously coached Bofoakwa Tano, took over as coach of Bibiani Goldstars after Osei was sacked due to the team's poor form. However, Manso does not believe that Osei should be solely blamed for the team's struggles.

"I have engaged Michael Osei and it was something that was beyond his control," Manso said in an interview with Takoradi-based West Gold Radio. "You cannot blame him for anything and there are a lot of things we've discussed."

Bibiani Goldstars currently sit in the relegation zone with 12 points from 13 games, having won only two matches and drawing six others. However, Manso is confident that he can turn things around for the embattled club.

His first assignment as coach of Bibiani Goldstars is against Samartex on Sunday.