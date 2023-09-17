Frimpong Manso expects ‘packed crowd’ in Bofoakwa Tano game against RTU

Bofoakwa Tano coach, Frimpong Manso is looking forward to a huge attendance at their first home game of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season.

Bofoakwa are back in the top flight after 16 years and Manso anticipates their fans will throng the Sunyani Coronation Park when they host RTU next weekend.

“Well, I know what to expect in Sunyani. They will be happy with the result,” Manso told StarTimes after their goalless draw against Olympics in Accra.

Looking ahead to their next game against he added, “So, we’re going to see a packed crowd on Sunday but that is not going to put pressure on us. We will try to do what we have to do.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante