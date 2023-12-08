Frimpong Manso explains why he joined struggling Bibiani Goldstars

Former Bofoakwa Tano coach Frimpong Manso has revealed why he decided to join Bibiani Goldstars, who are currently struggling in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite being in dismal form, Manso believes that Goldstars have been consistent since their promotion to the top-flight league and have a good reputation when it comes to player welfare and other aspects.

In an interview with Takoradi-based West Gold Radio, Manso expressed his confidence in the team's potential, stating that they have the ability to turn their fortunes around. "I think they are one of the best teams you can rely on, but it's just unfortunate that things are not going as expected," he said.

Manso's appointment as the new head coach of Bibiani Goldstars comes at a critical time, as the team fights to avoid relegation. With 12 points from 13 games, they are currently in 16th position and must improve their performance to stay in the top-flight league.

The coach is aware of the challenge ahead but remains optimistic about the team's chances. "I'm not scared, and I believe there are a lot of things that can be done to save the club, although it's a situation that won't be easy for us," he said.

Bibiani Goldstars will not be in action this weekend, as their game against Dreams FC has been postponed due to the latter's involvement in CAF Confederations Cup match this weekend. However, Manso is using the break to prepare his team for their upcoming fixtures.