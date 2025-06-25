Frimpong Manso leads Ghana’s delegation to FIFA Youth Coaches Program in Côte d’Ivoire

Black Starlets head coach Stephen Frimpong Manso is leading Ghana’s three-man technical delegation to the ongoing FIFA Youth National Team Coaches Exchange Program in Abidjan, CÃ´te d’Ivoire.

He is joined by Assistant U-17 coach Jacob Nettey and Mubarak Sumaila Gardo for the five-day knowledge-sharing programme, which began on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The event is part of FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), aimed at improving talent identification and development across the globe.

The program has drawn participants from 10 African countries, particularly those who have qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar in 2025. The exchange offers an opportunity for youth coaches and Technical Directors to learn from each other, share experiences, and contribute to a more structured and effective approach to nurturing young talent.

While Frimpong Manso and his colleagues are away, Assistant Coach Nana Kwaku Agyemang is overseeing the ongoing training camp of the Black Starlets at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The trio is expected to return to Ghana on Friday, June 27, and immediately rejoin the U-17 national team’s preparations.