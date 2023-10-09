Frimpong Manso, Paa Kwesi Fabin and Nurudeen Ahmed nominated for September coach of the Month

The nominees for the Ghana Premier League Coach of the Month award for September have been unveiled, showcasing remarkable achievements in Ghanaian football.

The three coaches in contention for the honor are Frimpong Manso of Bofoakwa Tano, Paa Kwesi Fabin of Legon Cities, and Nurudeen Ahmed of FC Samartex.

Frimpong Manso, at the helm of Bofoakwa Tano, steered his team through three challenging matches in September. His leadership resulted in two impressive victories and a crucial draw, with a standout 1-0 triumph over Hearts of Oak at the Coronation Park. Manso's tactical acumen and motivational prowess have not gone unnoticed.

Paa Kwesi Fabin, who made the transition to Legon Cities from Aduana Stars, has quickly made an impact at his new club. Despite experiencing a setback with one loss in three matches, Fabin has displayed his coaching prowess by guiding Legon Cities through a period of transition and adaptation.

Nurudeen Ahmed, taking over the reins at FC Samartex, has shown his ability to fit into the shoes of former coach Annor Walker. His leadership has been characterised by a commitment to the team's improvement and development.

The Coach of the Month award for September will undoubtedly be a closely contested affair, with these outstanding coaches vying for recognition.