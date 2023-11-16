Frimpong Manso urges Bofoakwa Tano fans to lower expectations during home matches

Bofoakwa Tano tactician, Frimpong Manso has called on fans of the club to water down their expectations of the team during their home games.

Manso is not particularly enthused with the fans’ reaction when their opponents dominate possession or when the opening goal they crave, delays at the Sunyani Coronation Park. This he believes puts his players under undue pressure.

Bofo started their return to the top flight on a high having won 3 and drawn 2 of their home games and they are in 7th position on the league standings. They have lost just one of their 10 matches.

Manso said: “They just don’t understand the game. That’s how I want to put it. In every game at home, they want you to dominate the game, 90 minutes. And it’s not like that. We are always the underdogs. We just came into the premiership and at home there is a lot of pressure on the team. So, they should understand all these things and then always want to win, win, win. It’s not, it doesn’t work like that."

By Suleman Asante