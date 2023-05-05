Frimpong Manso urges Kotoko fans to moderate expectations

Asante Kotoko legend Frimpong Manso has called on the club's fans to moderate their expectations following a disappointing season.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions have been inconsistent in the top flight and are currently out of the top four with just five games remaining in the campaign.

Speaking about the team's struggles, Manso acknowledged the pressure that comes with playing for a club as big as Kotoko, but also highlighted the challenges of fielding young and inexperienced players.

“I feel for the players because at a normal circumstance these players would start from the bench and gradually get into the team, but we’ve pushed them directly into the team," he said.

He went on to explain that the demands on the club are always high, regardless of the level of the player, and that supporters always expect nothing but victory. However, he also stressed the importance of having tried and tested players in order to perform well.

“It’s about time the fans come to terms with certain things and lower their expectations," he added.

Asante Kotoko, who are currently in fifth place on the Ghana Premier League table with 43 points after 29 matches, will play host to Bibiani Goldstars in their next league match on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.