Fringe player Kevin-Prince Boateng considering Fiorentina exit in January

Published on: 29 October 2019
Kevin-Prince Boateng could be leaving AFC Fiorentina in the next transfer window as he searches for regular playing time.

Boateng joined Fiorentina in the summer signing a contract till 2021 but he has not been a favourite of manager Vincenzo Montella.

The Ghanaian forward has played seven times out of nine in the Serie A this season with only one start with the rest being as a substitute.

The 32-year-old will be considering a move away from the Artemio Franchi Stadium in January if he doesn't get many starting roles in the coming weeks.

