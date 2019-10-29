Fringe player Kevin-Prince Boateng considering Fiorentina exit in January

Kevin-Prince Boateng could be leaving AFC Fiorentina in the next transfer window as he searches for regular playing time.

Boateng joined Fiorentina in the summer signing a contract till 2021 but he has not been a favourite of manager Vincenzo Montella.

The Ghanaian forward has played seven times out of nine in the Serie A this season with only one start with the rest being as a substitute.

The 32-year-old will be considering a move away from the Artemio Franchi Stadium in January if he doesn't get many starting roles in the coming weeks.