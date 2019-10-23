‘Fringed’ Jérémy Doku makes Anderlecht first team shout after bagging brace against Sint Truiden U-21

Ghanaian striker Jérémy Doku was on fire for RSC Anderlecht U-21 as he netted a brace in their 4-1 victory over Sint Truiden U-21 on Tuesday.

Doku has endured a difficult time since the club appointed Frank Vercauteren as a replacement for Vincent Kompany earlier this month following the team’s poor start to the campaign.

The 17-year-old was remarkably left out of their weekend 4-1 win against Sint Truiden but was named in the U-21 side against the same opposition’s U-21 team on Tuesday.

He however made his mark to the club’s faithful when he grabbed a brace as they won the game 4-1.

His performance will undoubtedly also have impressed Frank Vercauteren, so that a return in the selection of the competition could be for soon.