GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

‘Fringed’ Jérémy Doku makes Anderlecht first team shout after bagging brace against Sint Truiden U-21

Published on: 23 October 2019
‘Fringed’ Jérémy Doku makes Anderlecht first team shout after bagging brace against Sint Truiden U-21
Jeremy Doku

Ghanaian striker Jérémy Doku was on fire for RSC Anderlecht U-21 as he netted a brace in their 4-1 victory over Sint Truiden U-21 on Tuesday.

Doku has endured a difficult time since the club appointed Frank Vercauteren as a replacement for Vincent Kompany earlier this month following the team’s poor start to the campaign.

The 17-year-old was remarkably left out of their weekend 4-1 win against Sint Truiden but was named in the U-21 side against the same opposition’s U-21 team on Tuesday.

He however made his mark to the club’s faithful when he grabbed a brace as they won the game 4-1.

His performance will undoubtedly also have impressed Frank Vercauteren, so that a return in the selection of the competition could be for soon.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments