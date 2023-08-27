GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
From Nima to the Premier League: Kudus' journey to West Ham

Published on: 27 August 2023
Mohammed Kudus' rise from the humble origins of Nima, a suburb of Ghana's capital Accra, to becoming West Ham United's newest signing epitomizes the potential of Africa's grassroots talent.

The midfielder first honed his skills at local club Strong Tower FC before earning a life-changing scholarship to Right to Dream Academy aged 12.

He was one of only a handful selected from around 30,000 hopefuls applying to the prestigious program every two years.

Right to Dream has developed over 150 graduates into professional footballers.

Kudus spent his formative years at the academy before breaking into senior football with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

His impressive performances earned him a move to Ajax in 2020.

After three successful years in Amsterdam laden with trophies, the Ghanaian is ready for the challenges of the Premier League.

His journey underscores how opportunity and the proper development pathway allow African talent to thrive on the biggest stages.

