From obscurity to giantslayers: The remarkable rise of Djibouti's Arta/Solar7

The football world was left stunned last week as Djiboutian minnows Arta/Solar7 claimed a shock 2-0 win over Egyptian giants Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

With the second-leg set to be played on Friday in Cairo, there is a real potential that Arta/Solar7 can eliminate Zamalek because of the presence of some of the world's top players at the Djibouti-based club.

But while the result sent ripples across Africa, it also shed light on Arta's incredible transformation from anonymity to become a growing force in East African football.

Just three years ago, the signing of former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song raised eyebrows. Further big names like Salomon Kalou, Carlos Kameni and Diafra Sakho soon followed.

Their arrival via a small club in one of Africa's poorest nations initially seemed perplexing.

However, the catalyst behind the influx has been owner Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss - a wealthy Franco-Ivorian businessman.

Nyckoss built his fortune in Djibouti after marrying the daughter of long-serving president Ismail Omar Guelleh. He has since established several major companies in the country.

His decision to sponsor Arta and bring in household names has taken the club to new heights. They have won back-to-back Djibouti league titles - their first ever - and are making waves in Africa.

The squad now contains players with pedigree like Gabon goalkeeper Jean Noel Amonome and ex-Belgian youth international Warsama Hassan. Even coach Bouziane Benaraibi has ample European experience.

Nyckoss has grander ambitions - establishing a professional academy and growing into one of East Africa's top clubs.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino even personally congratulated the club after their 2020/21 league triumph, proof of their rising stature.

While Zamalek remain favourites to overturn the deficit in Cairo, Arta's journey from obscurity to giant slayers has been remarkable.

Their rise shows how modern football is transforming the African game through strategic investment and vision.