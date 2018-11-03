Frosinone midfielder Rahman Chisah confident ahead of Parma clash

Ghanaian midfielder Rahman Chibsah is confident his Frosinone will record a positive scoreline against Parma in the serie A on Sunday.

The 25 year old has been impressive for his side this season, scoring a goal in ten appearances and ahead of the game against Parma, Rahman is confident following their recent form.

“Our performances against SPAL is clear indication of what the team is capable of and we are hoping to build on from that game,” he told Ghanacrusader.com.

“Confidence is a massive thing, and it is amazing how mucha single win can change the mood of a squad. Morale within the squad has always been electrifying but to get your first win of the season away from home, having played so well would obviously shoot confidence to another level”

“There’s a certain feel good factor going into the game against Parma on Sunday. We hope to capitalize on that."

The midfielder, who has been one of the brightest spots in the Frosinone side so far, would be looking to help the team keep their head above the water once again.

Frosinone are currently 19th on the league log with 5 points after 10 games.