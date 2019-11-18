Re-live: Live updates of Sao Tome 0-1 Ghana 2021 AFCON Qualifier

Follow the LIVE-play-by-play between Sao Tome versus Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Esadio Nacional de 12 Julho.

The Black Stars defeated South Africa 2-0 in the opening game of the 2021 AFCON qualifier while Sao Tome lost to Sudan 4-0 away.

Ghana is expecting to make it two wins out of two matches in today's game.

Below is the starting line up for both teams

Sao Tome

Ghana

Game underway

01’ Samuel Owusu with a beautiful run, holds the ball and searches for a player to release it

02’ Dangerous cross into the Ghana goal area ball has been headed out by Nuhu Adams

03’ Baba Iddrisu sends a long ball, hoping to find Emmanuel Boateng but ball goes out for throw in

05’ It’s São Tomé 0-0 Ghana

Dangerous through pass, Richard Ofori comes off his line to save the ball

07’ Gideon Mensah sends in a cross, ball saved by the São Tomé goal keeper. Ghanaian players complaining for a corner kick

10’ Chance for Ghana, goalkeeper gifts the ball to Jordan Ayew, he passes instead of shooting, ball deflects, Boateng hits a strike but has been blocked. Referee whistles for a offside

11’ It’s São Tomé 0-0 Ghana

14’ Emmanuel Boateng fouled referee whistles for a foul against São Tomé. Beautiful cross, ball cleared. Corner kick to Ghana

15’ Ball effected, Partey shoots , goalkeeper parries the ball away, Andre Ayew tries to win the ball but he fouls the goal keep

17’- Chance for Ghana, Nice through pass to Emmanuel Boateng, can he make it count, he has been heckled, goes down on the pitch.

Referee ignore the calls for a penalty

20’ It’s São Tomé 0-0 Ghana

21’ Gideon Mensah sends in a cross, Ayew at the receiving end but ball goes over the bar for a goal kick

25’ São Tomé playing well at the moment. They have been compact at the back

29’ Jordan Ayew has been fouled, Ghana wins a free kick.

30’Andre Ayew behind the ball, hits the ball over the bar

33’ Jordan Ayew tries to beat his marker and has been fouled. Free kick

34’ São Tomé defending so well at the moment. Stars unable to penetrate the defense

35’ Beautiful turn from Baba Iddrisu sends a diagonal pass to Gideon Mensah, he sends a cross ball deflects goes out for a corner kick

38’ Partey with a strike ball, Goal kick

39’ São Tomé player on the pitch after been elbowed by Gideon Mensah. Player receiving treatment at the moment

40’ It’s São Tomé 0-0 Ghana

42’ Andre Ayew with a Chance, his strike has been saved by the goalkeeper

43’ Poor pass from Partey to Andy Yiadom ball goes out for a throw in

44’ Owusu on the run, beats his marker enters the box but ball has been cleared out for a corner kick

45’ It’s still goalless as we doing just a minute of additional time

It’s São Tomé 0-0 Ghana

Referee whistles for the end of the first half

Second half begins

47’ Ghana wins a penalty kick after Emmanuel Boateng was fouled by the goal keeper

48’ Jordan Ayew scores from the penalty spot.

It’s São Tomé 0-1 Ghana

50’ Ghana dominating play at the moment

53’ Another blunder from the goal keeper but this time around he corrects his mistake

64’ Substitution for Ghana as Emmanuel Boateng comes off, Kudus Mohammed IN

65’ It’s São Tomé 0-1 Ghana

67’ Timely intervention from Nuhu Kassim, controls the ball beautifully and sends a pass

71’ Jordan Ayew has been pushed off the ball, referee whistles for a foul

72’ Christopher Adjei-Antwi makes his debut as he comes in for Samuel Owusu

76’ Partey goes past his marker, referee whistles for a foul

82’ Christopher Adjei-Antwi goes pass the defender, sends in a cross, ball has been saved.

84’ São Tomé wins a corner kick. Ball effected, good save from Richard Ofori

86’ Kudus has been brought down, referee whistles for a foul

87’ Ball quickly taken, Gideon Mensah sends in a cross, no player at the receiving end to connect the ball. Goal kick

89’ Poor strike from the São Tomé player ball goes wide for a goal kick

90’ We doing two minutes of additional time.

Joseph Attamah comes in for Iddrisu Baba

It’s São Tomé 0-1 Ghana

Referees brings the game to an end.

Thanks for joining us.