Fulham close to agreeing a deal with Southampton to sign Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Fulham are close to agreeing to a deal with Southampton for the services of Ghana international defender Mohammed Salisu, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The London-based club are keen on landing the centre-back for the upcoming season and are close to reaching an agreement with Southampton in a deal worth more than £15 million as per Sky Sports.

Southampton have already rejected two offers from French side, AS Monaco, for the Black Stars centre-back but won't hesitate to sell him for the right price.

The 24-year-old defender will be out of contract next summer.

Salisu has been tracked by numerous European clubs since the end of the 2022-23 football season, where the Saints suffered a relegation to the Championship.

Salisu signed for Southampton in August 2020 from Spanish club Real Valladolid in a deal that costs the Saints €12 million.

After being hit by injuries in his first season, the highly-rated player has become a mainstay in the Southampton team in the past two seasons with some eye-catching performances.

Salisu has made 80 appearances in total across all competitions since he joined Southampton, scoring once and assisting once in the process.