Full Draw: Ghana Placed in Group I for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa took place today, revealing the groups for the preliminary round of the competition.

Ghana have been placed in Group I, where they will face Mali, Chad, Comoros, Central African Republic, and Madagascar.

The draw has set the stage for an exciting and challenging journey for Ghana as they aim to secure a spot in the prestigious World Cup tournament. Joining them in the qualifiers are other African football powerhouses, including Senegal, who are in Group B, and Egypt and Nigeria, who are placed in Group A and C respectively

Morocco, who made it to the semi-finals in the last World Cup, will compete against Zambia, Congo, Tanzania, Niger, and Eritrea in their group.

The African qualifiers are scheduled to kick off in November 2023, giving the participating teams ample time to prepare and strategise for the tough matches that lie ahead.

The winners of each group will secure automatic qualification for the tournament to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

The four best runners-up from the groups will participate in a CAF Play-Off tournament, where the ultimate winner will advance to the FIFA Play-Off tournament.