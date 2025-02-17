Fund football yourself if you don’t want gov’t to interfere – Otumfuo to GFA

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to seek independent funding if it wishes to avoid government interference in the management of football.

The monarch made these remarks during a meeting with Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Hon. Kofi Adams, on February 15, 2025, to discuss the state of the sport in the country.

Otumfuo expressed concerns about the disorganization plaguing Ghanaian football, emphasizing that the government, as a major financier, has a legitimate right to demand accountability.

"Ghana Football is disorganized. Government spends on football, so why can't they have a say if they are spending on the game? That's cheating. If you don't want them to have a say, look for your own money to fund football," Otumfuo said, as quoted by Nhyira FM.

Historically, the Ghana government has invested heavily in football, especially national teams, to develop the sport and improve the performances.

However, persistent issues such as poor management and alleged corruption have stifled progress, leading to underperformance and widespread frustration among stakeholders.

While FIFA generally opposes government interference in football administration to preserve the sport’s independence, it recognizes the supportive role governments can play.