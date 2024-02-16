Funeral of Raphael Dwamena marred by family clashes

The funeral of late Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena has been disrupted by a confrontation between his paternal and maternal families, according to Onua Sports.

The service is taking place at Adjiringanor AstroTurf in Accra, but a standoff at Transitions Funeral Homes where the body was being kept has ensued, causing tension and uncertainty among mourners.

The talented player's untimely death has left a void in the football world, and his funeral was expected to be a sombre occasion for friends, family, and fans to pay their respects.

However, the conflict between his paternal and maternal families has cast a shadow over the proceedings.

Efforts to resolve the issue are reportedly underway, with mediators attempting to broker a peaceful resolution between the two sides.

The exact nature of the disagreement remains unclear, but sources close to the situation indicate that it centres around differences in how the funeral should be conducted.

While the dispute continues, mourners have gathered outside the venue, awaiting news of the resolution.

Dwamena died suddenly in November 2023 during a match between KF Egnatia and KF Partizani in the Albanian top flight.

His death sent shockwaves through the football community, particularly in his native Ghana.

The 28-year-old player had faced challenges with a heart problem since 2017 and played with a heart detector.

Despite these obstacles, he continued to excel in his career, becoming the leading scorer in the Albanian league before his tragic passing.

Dwamena had an illustrious career, playing for renowned clubs like Levante, FC Zurich, and Real Zaragoza.

He made his debut for Ghana in 2017, scoring in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia. In total, he played 200 matches as a professional footballer, netting 98 goals and providing 42 assists.