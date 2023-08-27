Furious Arsenal fan attacks coach Arteta for 'wasting' Thomas Partey at right-back

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been heavily criticised over his decision to play Thomas Partey in the right-back position against his favourite midfield role.

The midfielder has been deployed at the right-back for all of Arsenal's first three games in the Premier League with Declan Rice taking over the central midfield role.

Since a few days ago, Arteta appears to have won praise for improvising a role that many believed Partey had assumed perfectly up until their disappointing draw against Fulham on Saturday.

“It’s pathetic. I’m actually furious!” What frustrates me the most is that if he did this during pre-season, then I could understand that you are trying something," a frustrated Arsenal fan told talkSPORT.

“Partey at right back is wasted. Last season, we came second in the league last season by playing Partey, Xhaka and Odegaard.

"You got rid of Xhaka, moving Thomas Partey to right-back and you've put Declan Rice there and put Kai Havertz who's played for Chelsea however long and has never played in the midfield. It makes no sense. Why would you try this??”

Arteta assured Partey of his place in the team despite initial links to move away due to the arrival of Rice and Jorginho.

Arsenal play Manchester United in their next league game.