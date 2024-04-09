FUTSAL 2024 AFCON: Ghana coach Phillip Boakye confident of success at tournament in Morocco

The head coach of Ghana's FUTSAL team, Philip Boakye, is confident his team will be successful at the championship in Morocco this month.

The Ghana FUTSAL team return to the tournament after a long absence following their qualification victory over the Ivory Coast.

The team left Ghana last week to continue preparation in Morocco, where they faced Raja Casablanca's FUTSAL club in a friendly. Ghana defeated Raja by 5-4.

Coach Boakye believes the team is very prepared for the tournament in Morocco.

“We have enjoyed good preparations and support from the FA, especially the president. We are very confident that we will win this tournament and also qualify for the World Cup,” he told the GFA media.

Ghana will open the competition with a clash against Zambia on Thursday before engaging host Morocco in their second match.

The team will wrap up their group with a game against Angola.