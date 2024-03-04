FUTSAL AFCON: Ghana to find out group opponents on Thursday

The Ghana Futsal national team will find out their opponents for the group stage of the 2024 tournament on Thursday.

The draw will be held at the Mohammed VI Sports Complex in Morocco, the host nation, on Thursday, with eight teams grouped in two pots.

Tow time champions Morocco will be seeded alongside Egypt in Group A and B respectively, with the other six nations split into the two groups.

Ghana qualified for the tournament for the first time in nearly two decades after beating neighbours Ivory Coast in the qualifiers.

The other teams joining Ghana, Morocco and Egypt are Angola, Libya, Mauritania, Namibia and Zambia.

The tournament begins on April 11 and ends on April 21 in Rabat.