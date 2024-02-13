Futsal: Ghana's road to the World Cup Begins with qualification for AFCON

Ghana's Futsal national team coach Phillip Boakye has expressed his ambition to qualify the team for the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Azerbaijan.

This comes after the team's impressive performance in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where they overcame a 4-0 deficit in the first leg to win 6-2 in the second leg and qualify for the tournament in Morocco.

Boakye attributed the team's success to thorough preparations and motivation from the Ghana Football Association.

He said that the team started their preparations in Prampram and moved to Cape Coast for their home match against Cote D'Ivoire.

The team selection process was also straightforward, as they chose players from the Futsal league whom they knew well.

Despite the disappointing 4-0 loss in the first leg, Boakye remained optimistic ahead of the second leg.

He revealed that the team's president motivated them to go all out and overturn the home result.

They analyzed their opponents' play and developed a winning strategy that paid off, resulting in a 6-2 victory.

Boakye emphasised that the team's ultimate goal is to participate in the World Cup. Therefore, they will give their best effort in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

He acknowledged the support of the Ghana Football Association, the government, and Ghanaians, and called upon Corporate Ghana to support Futsal, a rapidly growing sport in North Africa.

The eighth edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Rabat, Morocco, from April 8-17, 2024.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives.

With their impressive performance in the qualifiers, Ghana is expected to be a strong contender in the tournament.