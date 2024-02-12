Futsal national team returns home victorious after AFCON qualification

Players and officials of the Futsal national team have returned home from Abidjan where they defeated Cote D'Ivoire to secure qualification to the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana went into the game with a 4-0 deficit from the first leg in Cape Coast but defied the odds to overturn the tie as they secured a 6-2 victory in the second leg and qualified on away goals.

Ghana will make an appearance at the next edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco.

The Futsal team will be making her first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations since 1996 when we lost to Egypt in the final.

In a related development, President Kurt Okraku visited the team to congratulate them. He assured them of the GFA's continuous support during their preparations for the tournament.

"We are very proud of you and will do anything to support you during your preparation and participation in the tournament in Morocco," President Okraku said.

"I know the journey wasn't easy having lost the 1st leg at home but you stayed together, showed desire and character in grabbing this remarkable victory. A lot of people had doubts, but I knew it was possible to come to Abidjan and shock them in their backyard."

"I am super proud of you and wish to congratulate you on making it to the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco," he added.

The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations is slated for Rabat, Morocco from April 8-17, 2024.

The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives.