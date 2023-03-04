Future Stars expresses gratitude to Ghana FA for football boots

Division one side Future Stars FC have expressed their appreciation to the Ghana Football Association(GFA) after their players received the football boots they were promised.

The GFA promised to provide each of the eighteen (18) betPawa Premier League clubs and (48) Access Bank Division One League clubs with Thirty (30) pairs of football boots.

According to GFA, this was their strategy to alleviate the burden on club owners in the two top tier male competitions.

The statement from Future Stars read: “Future Stars Football Club will want to express its utmost gratitude to the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The Kwamo-based outfit received its package of football boots as promised by the Kurt Okraku-led administration. Kudos to the GFA for this gesture.”