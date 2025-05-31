Futurestars Charity uplifts Hulafau Basic School in Kpandai with sportswear donation

Futurestars Charity has once again extended its impactful reach in Ghana, this time brightening the lives of students at Hulafau Basic School in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region.

On Wednesday, 28th May 2025, the organization presented a full set of brand-new sports jerseys and tracksuits to the school - a generous gesture made possible through its enduring partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion FC and the support of donors in the UK.

The presentation was met with jubilation from pupils and staff alike, as the entire school community gathered to witness what many described as a milestone moment.

Representing Ghana Sports News, Mr. Ganiwu Alhassan, the Northern Regional Correspondent, officially handed over the items on behalf of Futurestars Charity.

The school’s Headmaster, Mr. Ibrahim Osuman, could not hide his appreciation. “We are deeply grateful,” he shared, adding a heartfelt prayer: “May Futurestars Charity continue to grow and expand its reach so that many more children and schools can benefit from these life-changing initiatives.”

Assistant Headmaster Mr. Andrews Atta, who accepted the donation on behalf of the students, offered an emotional message of thanks.

“Indeed, this is a rare act of kindness. We, the facilitators, learners, and the entire school community are overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Your support is a great source of motivation and will help us unlock the full potential of these future leaders,” he said.

He emphasized the significance of the donation, noting, “This is the first of its kind for our school. It will go a long way in boosting the morale of learners, promoting participation in school sports, and inspiring excellence.”

For Futurestars Charity, the donation is part of a broader mission to harness the transformative power of sport and education.

By creating opportunities and instilling confidence, the charity is nurturing a generation of young leaders across Ghana and beyond.

This latest initiative stands as a testament to what partnerships, community support, and purposeful giving can achieve - opening doors to brighter futures, one school at a time.