Gabby Otchere-Darko denies involvement in appointment of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

A prominent member of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has rejected allegations that he played a role in the appointment of Chris Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars.

Several reports have suggested that the well-known lawyer was instrumental in securing the former Premier League manager's appointment after Otto Addo stepped down from the role.

Otchere-Darko refuted these claims and maintained that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) had made the final decision on Hughton's appointment. He also explained that he and Hughton were good friends, despite their support for rival football clubs in England.

"Chris Hughton was brought by the Ghana Football Association not me. Chris and I have been good friends for a long time. He is a Tottenham fan and I am an Arsenal fan. President is a Tottenham fan and I’m an Arsenal but we are good friends. These things happen because God works in mysterious ways of putting strange people together," Otchere-Darko said as reported by Footballghana.com.

He added that he believed Hughton was the right choice for the role and that the GFA needed someone with knowledge of the Black Stars team.

"Chris is the choice of the GFA and I think that it I a good decision. When there is a vacancy anywhere, people lobby and at the time, most people thought he deserved the job. GFA also needed someone who knew the team," Otchere-Darko said.

Hughton has signed a 21-month contract as the head coach of the Black Stars and has already led the team to two successful outings, winning his debut game against Angola and drawing the second match in Luanda during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The former Brighton and Newcastle United manager will be hoping to steer the Black Stars to end their 41-year trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year during the 2024 AFCON.