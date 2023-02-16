Gabby Otchere-Darko meets Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal's game against Man City

Ghanaian politician, Gabby Otchere-Darko had lunch with Ghanaian players Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah a day after Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City in the English Premier League.

The high-ranking member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, met the Arsenal duo following his trip to London.

Mr Otchere-Darko, a known fan of Arsenal, believes the team will bounce back after the defeat to Manchester City.

"Had lunch today with my good friend Thomas Partey and the young man who calls me "Uncle", Eddie Nketiah after their training session. They are both in very high spirit and determined to see Arsenal returning to winning ways, starting from Saturday against Aston Villa," he wrote on Twitter.

Partey missed the game at the Emirates after suffering a last minute muscular injury and remains a doubt for the trip to Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Nketiah featured for the Gunners on Wednesday night.

The English-born striker remains eligible to play for Ghana despite playing for England at youth levels.

.