Gabon appoint Frenchman Patrice Neveu as head coach

Frenchman Patrice Neveu has been officially appointed the new head coach of the Gabon national team.

Neveu put pen to paper to a four-year contract with the Gabonese Football Federation on Monday in Libreville in the presence of the Sports Minister Franck Nguema.

He replaces Daniel Cousin who was relieved off his post after failing to qualify Gabon to the finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 65-year-old manager has been tasked to lead the Panthers to secure spots in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and also the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Neveu is well a travelled coach who has loads of experience on the African continent having had stints with national teams of Niger (1999), Guinea (2004 - 2006), DR Congo (2008 - 2010) and Mauritania (2012 - 2014).

Neveu led Guinean giants Horoya AC to the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League for the very first time in the club's history in 2018.

He has also managed some other African clubs in his career which include FUS Rabat (Morocco), Smouha SC and Ismaily SC (Egypt).

By Nuhu Adams