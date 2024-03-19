Gabonese official Tungay Patrice Mebiame to officiate Stade Malien against Dreams FC in CAF Confederation Cup quarters

Gabonese official Tungay Patrice Mebiame has been selected as the center referee for the eagerly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg match between Stade Malien and Dreams FC.

Set to tfirst-leg at the Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako, Mali, the match will witness Stade Malien, representing Mali, facing off against Ghana's Dreams FC in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Mebiame will be joined by a team of esteemed officials from across the continent, ensuring the highest standards of officiating for this crucial fixture. His compatriot, Marlaise Ditsoga, will serve as Assistant Referee I, while Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro Sao Tome and Principe will assume the role of Assistant Referee II. Kalilou Traore from Cote D’Ivoire has been designated as the fourth official for the match.

RenÃ© Williams Sere from Cote D’Ivoire will act as the match commissioner, overseeing the smooth conduct of the game, while Ali Mulumba Tomusange from Uganda will provide expert assessment as the referee assessor. Mohamed Jiddou from Mauritania will serve as the general coordinator for the match, ensuring logistical arrangements are in place for a successful event.

The security of the event will be under the watchful eye of Ingrid Gahimbare from Burundi, guaranteeing the safety and well-being of all participants and spectators. Additionally, Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon will serve as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), while Akhona Zennith Makalima from South Africa will assist as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Scheduled to kick off at 17:00 hrs on Sunday, March 26, 2024, the match holds immense significance for both teams. Dreams FC, having made history as the first Ghanaian team to reach the knockout stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 20 years, are eager to continue their journey toward the semifinals anisltimately vie for the championship title.