Gahna's Joseph Paintsil named in MLS Team of The Week

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has earned a spot in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Week for Round nine following his standout performance for LA Galaxy.

The dynamic forward showcased his talent during LA Galaxy's clash against Vancouver Whitecaps, contributing significantly to his team's 3-1 victory at the BC Place Stadium.

Paintsil's impact was felt throughout the match as he not only found the back of the net himself but also provided a crucial assist, demonstrating his versatility and playmaking abilities.

After a resilient defensive battle in the first half, Paintsil scored the team's second following Vancouver Whitecaps' equaliser cancelling Dejan Joveljic's opening goal for LA Galaxy. Paintsil swiftly responded by assisting Diego Fagundez's goal just three minutes later, ensuring his team's victory.

This impressive performance adds to Paintsil's growing influence in the MLS since joining LA Galaxy from KRC Genk. With three goals and three assists in just eight MLS matches, the 26-year-old has proven to be a valuable asset to his team.

The victory against Vancouver Whitecaps propelled LA Galaxy to the top of the MLS table in the Western Conference, with 15 points from eight games.

As Paintsil continues to excel at the club level, he will also be looking to carry his form into Ghana's upcoming crucial matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

For his outstanding performance, Joseph Paintsil rightfully earns his place in the MLS Team of the Week for Round 9, further solidifying his status as one of the league's standout players.