Galatasaray eye move for Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams

Galatasaray are interested in signing Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Turkish Super Lig champions are monitoring the 30-year-old Ghana international following his strong performances in La Liga.

Williams, who captains the Spanish side, has attracted interest from several European clubs, with Galatasaray now reportedly among the frontrunners.

Williams could offer added firepower to a Galatasaray side preparing for both domestic and Champions League campaigns.

While no official bid has been tabled, discussions are expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Supporters of the Istanbul giants have already expressed enthusiasm over the prospect of seeing the Bilbao star in their colours.

Williams has spent his entire professional career at Athletic Bilbao, earning admiration for his loyalty and consistency. A potential move to Turkey would present a new challenge after over a decade in Spanish football.