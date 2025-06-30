Galatasaray is interested in Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey

Galatasaray are pushing hard to secure the signing of Thomas Partey as they look to rebuild their midfield ahead of the new season.

Reports from TBR Football reveal that talks are already underway between the Turkish champions and the Arsenal midfielder.

The Istanbul-based club are eager to add experience and strength to their squad after winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

The 32-year-old is leaving Arsenal after failing to agree on fresh terms with the Premier League side.

Partey featured in 52 games across all competitions last season, showing that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. However, with his time in London seemingly coming to an end, a switch to Turkey now looks likely.

Galatasaray will face stiff competition from domestic rivals Fenerbahce, who are also said to be keen on the Ghanaian international. But the club remains hopeful that its ambition and Champions League football could tilt the decision in their favour.

A move for Partey would be a big signal of intent from Galatasaray as they prepare for another demanding season.