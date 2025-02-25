Galatasaray to take legal action against Mourinho over 'monkey' remark

Galatasaray have announced they will "initiate criminal proceedings" against Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, accusing him of making racist statements following the teams' 0-0 draw on Monday.

While the club did not specify which remarks they were referring to, Mourinho's post-match press conference included comments about the Galatasaray bench, saying they had been "jumping like monkeys" after a controversial incident. He also reiterated his criticism of Turkish referees, suggesting their involvement would have led to a "disaster."

Mourinho’s remarks came after a game refereed by Slovenian official Slavko Vincic, following both clubs' request for a foreign referee.

In a statement, Galatasaray condemned Mourinho's comments, saying his "derogatory statements" had now escalated into "inhumane rhetoric."

The club vowed to file official complaints to UEFA and FIFA and called on Fenerbahce to take a stand against their manager’s conduct.

Neither Mourinho nor Fenerbahce have responded to the allegations.

The two-time Champions League-winning coach, who took charge of Fenerbahce last summer, has already served a ban this season for previous comments about Turkish refereeing standards.