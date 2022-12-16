Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet named in six-man shortlist for vacant Black Stars job

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has been shortlisted for the vacant Black Stars head coach position, according to a report by Asempa FM.

The Ghana FA has begun the process to appoint a new head coach after Coach Otto Addo resigned from job during the World Cup.

Addo announced his resignation immediately after Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium.

The Belgium coach qualified Gambia to its first Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon earlier this year has been reported to be linked to the job.

Saintfiet propelled the Scorpions to the quarter-finals before they were eliminated by host Cameroon.

The 49-year-old has a running contract with the Gambian Football Association.

He has four more years on his contract and is likely to opt for the Ghana job should he be considered.

Ghana's biggest football website has gathered that there have been some high profile coaches who have sent in their CV's through their agents for the Black Stars head coach position.

Saintfiet has had stints with Malawi, Malta, Togo, Bangladesh and was once the technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Ghana FA is set to appoint a new head coach before the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers resumes in March next year.