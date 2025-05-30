Game against Ivory Coast is a friendly but we really want to win – Black Queens Coach Kim Lars Björkegren

The head coach of Ghana’s Black Queens, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, has revealed that his team is keen on beating Ivory Coast on Friday, May 30, in the first of their two friendly matches.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, the coach said that although the game is a friendly and the result doesn’t matter, his team wants to secure a win at the end of the contest.

“I'm looking forward to the team's performance. It's still a friendly game, so the result isn't that important. What's most important is that we see ourselves creating more chances than we have before and moving in the right direction. Given that we just arrived and only had one hour of training at the stadium, we can't expect miracles.

“However, we'll push each other on the pitch for a favorable result. We really want to win the game, even with limited preparation. I think this will be a close game,” Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren said as quoted on the Ghana FA website.

Friday’s friendly match between Ghana and Ivory Coast will kick off at 7 pm at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Sports Stadium.

The two national teams will then prepare for another friendly on Tuesday, June 3.