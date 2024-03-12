Ganiu Mohammed: Karela goalkeeper attributes victory over Asante Kotoko to league position motivation

Karela United goalkeeper Ganiu Mohammed has revealed that the team's position on the Ghana Premier League table served as a powerful motivator in their recent triumph against Asante Kotoko on matchday 20.

The Porcupine Warriors experienced a narrow defeat at the hands of Karela United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex last Friday, marking Kotoko's second consecutive away loss since the league resumed.

The first half of the game ended in a riveting goalless draw, with both teams struggling to find the back of the net. However, Karela United delivered a stellar performance, securing a 1-0 victory thanks to Giyasu Ibrahim's goal in the 60th minute.

After the game, Ganiu Mohammed named the man of the match, emphasised the team's determination to win, fueled by their current position on the league table.

He stated, "It was a difficult game in the sense that we were not getting the goals. In football, anything can happen, but we were determined to win the game. Our position alone motivated us to win this match, and we did our best and won."

Karela United currently occupies the 15th spot on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points after 20 matches played in the ongoing season.