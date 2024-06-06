Gareth Southgate includes Kobbie Mainoo in final Euro 2024 squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his final squad for Euro 2024, with Kobbie Mainoo making the cut, while Quansah has been dropped.

The squad announcement was made on Thursday, ahead of the tournament's start on June 15.

Meanwhile, Mainoo, who has already been capped by the Three Lions during the last international break, has secured his spot in the squad. The English-born Ghanaian has had a standout season, playing 32 games across all competitions and scoring four goals.

Meanhwhile Quansah, who has had an impressive breakthrough season with Liverpool, featuring in 33 games across all competitions, did not make the final squad. Despite his strong performances, the 21-year-old defender was not selected by Southgate.

Mainoo's inclusion in the Euro 2024 squad could potentially end any chances of him playing for Ghana’s Black Stars in the future.

England will face Denmark, Serbia, and Slovenia in the group stage as they chase their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, having narrowly missed out on winning the last edition of the Euros, where they lost to Italy in the final.

Full squad below

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).