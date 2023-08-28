Garry Neville urges Mikel Arteta to reconsider Thomas Partey's right-back role

In the wake of Arsenal's recent draw against Fulham, former Manchester United legend Garry Neville has weighed in with his opinion on the team's tactics.

Neville's advice to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is to reconsider using midfielder Thomas Partey as a right-back, a position he believes is unfamiliar to the Ghanaian star.

Neville's call comes as Arsenal's performance raises questions, particularly since the arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Partey, renowned for his proficiency as a defensive midfielder, has been deployed as a right-back in recent matches – a position that diverges from his traditional role on the field.

Arsenal have won two and drawn once in three games so far this season, with Partey used as a right-back in all three games.

"I would say that for me, looking at Arsenal, there is this element of experimentation. Thomas Partey is playing half-and-half in a game. Sometimes you need to go back to basics," Nevielle said in his analysis on Sky Sports.

Neville's advice to Arsenal's manager, Arteta, is to relocate Partey to his natural midfield role. He proposed forming a solid midfield trio consisting of Partey, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice.

“I’d expect next week [vs Man Utd] Mikel Arteta is going to end that experiment and go with a solid back four. Move Partey into midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard,” Neville suggested.