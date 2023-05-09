Gary Neville applauds Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to bench Thomas Partey against Newcastle

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has defended Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's decision to bench Thomas Partey in their recent Premier League win over Newcastle United.

The Black Stars midfielder was kept on the bench for the second time in a row as Jorginho made two consecutive starts against Chelsea and Newcastle which they played on Sunday.

In both games, Arsenal were victorious and Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to assist his team in the latter part of both games.

Despite the concerns raised by the fanbase of the Gunners as well as Ghanaians, Gary Neville believes it was the best tactical approach to adopt. According to him, Arteta's decision particularly for their match against Newcastle, helped the team take control of the game.

“I thought they might get eaten alive [on Sunday vs Newcastle]. The atmosphere was ferocious. Arsenal grew up here a lot,” he told Sky Sports.

“Mikel Arteta deserves a lot of credit for picking Jorginho. Many would have said to get Thomas Partey back in there. The class Martin Odegaard showed in the first 30 minutes was outstanding.

“Jorginho composed his teammates and guided them. (Gabriel) Martinelli and (Bukayo) Saka are still not at their best but the composure from Odegaard and Jorginho was there for all to see.

“The reason why Manchester United players and Pep Guardiola have said Paul Scholes is their favourite player was because in moments in the hardest atmosphere in a difficult away game, those players are unique.

“They have the composure, the balance to get the team playing. That’s what Jorginho reminded me of – he was fantastic.”