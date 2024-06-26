Gary Neville backs Kobbie Mainoo for England start after impressive sub showing

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville is calling for England manager Gareth Southgate to give young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo a starting spot in their upcoming Euro 2024 round of 16 match.

Mainoo came on as a substitute against Slovenia and impressed Neville with his ability to change the tempo and create chances, something England lacked in the goalless draw.

Neville believes the Manchester United midfielder's impact was a clear sign he should be starting, especially compared to the initial choice for midfield energy, Conor Gallagher.

"Every time England made a change, they got better," the former England defender told ITV Sport.

"I am certain Mainoo will start the next game. Southgate thought Gallagher was the option for the energy, but it was quite obvious we needed someone out there to get us playing, and Adam Wharton is capable of doing that as well."

"The more substitutions we made, the less rigid we looked. We looked so basic in the first half; it was a struggle to watch that, and I think we moved forward in the second half," Neville added.

This isn't the first time Mainoo has impressed off the bench at the Euros, having made substitute appearances in two of England's three group stage games.

England will play either the Netherlands or the third-placed Group E team in the last 16, after securing top spot in Group C with 0-0 draw with Slovenia.