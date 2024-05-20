Gary Neville praises Liverpool target Mohammed Kudus for ‘incredible’ goal vs Manchester City

Gary Neville has highlighted the impressive performance of Liverpool target Mohammed Kudus, who did something â€˜incredible’ on the final day of Premier League action.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored a stunning overhead kick for West Ham, though it wasn't enough to prevent Manchester City from securing their fourth consecutive title with a 3-1 victory at the Etihad.

Liverpool have been linked with a £38 million move for Kudus, who has been a standout performer this season.

Former Manchester United player Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, was highly impressed by Kudus's finish, comparing it to a goal scored by Alejandro Garnacho for Manchester United earlier in the season.

"An incredible goal. It’s similar to the Alejandro Garnacho goal at Everton. It is brilliant from Mohammed Kudus," Neville said.

Kudus has had an outstanding debut season in England, showcasing his talent and proving he belongs at the top level.

With 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions, he has more than demonstrated his capabilities.

Whether West Ham will be willing to sell Kudus or if Liverpool will intensify their interest remains to be seen.

However, Kudus's performances suggest he is more than capable of handling the pressures associated with a big club like Liverpool.